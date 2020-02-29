Stanford faces tough test vs No. 21 Colorado

No. 21 Colorado (21-8, 11-6) vs. Stanford (19-9, 8-7) Maples Pavilion, Stanford, California; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

No. 21 Colorado (21-8, 11-6) vs. Stanford (19-9, 8-7)

Maples Pavilion, Stanford, California; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Colorado presents a tough challenge for Stanford. Stanford has won one of its three games against ranked opponents this season. Colorado fell short in a 76-62 game at Cal on Thursday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Juniors McKinley Wright IV and Tyler Bey have led the Buffaloes. Wright has averaged 14 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists while Bey has put up 13 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. The Cardinal have been led by Oscar da Silva and Tyrell Terry. da Silva has averaged 15.6 points and 6.3 rebounds while Terry has put up 14.9 points and 4.4 rebounds per game.

CREATING OFFENSE: Wright has made or assisted on 49 percent of all Colorado field goals over the last three games. Wright has accounted for 23 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 68: Stanford is 0-7 this year when it allows 68 points or more and 19-2 when holding opponents to fewer than 68.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Cardinal have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Buffaloes. Stanford has 39 assists on 76 field goals (51.3 percent) over its previous three contests while Colorado has assists on 35 of 77 field goals (45.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Colorado as a collective unit has made 7.8 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among Pac-12 teams.

___

___

