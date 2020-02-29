Stair carries Mercer past Wofford 59-47

The Associated Press

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Ethan Stair scored 14 points with 10 rebounds and Mercer beat Wofford 59-47 on Saturday in a regular-season finale.

Jeffrey Gary and Djordje Dimitrijevic scored 14 points apiece for the Bears (17-14, 11-7 Southern Conference), who won their fourth straight. Maciej Bender scored eight points with seven rebounds.

Wofford totaled 22 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Messiah Jones scored 10 points for the Terriers (16-15, 8-10), who lost their seventh straight. Isaiah Bigelow added seven rebounds and three blocks.

Storm Murphy, the Terriers’ second-leading scorer entering the contest at 12 points per game, shot only 17% for the game (1 of 6).

The Bears improve to 2-0 against the Terriers for the season. Mercer defeated Wofford 70-68 on Feb. 12.

