St. Pete’s looks to extend streak vs Marist

St. Peter’s (10-10, 7-4) vs. Marist (5-15, 4-7) McCann Center, Poughkeepsie, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: St.…

St. Peter’s (10-10, 7-4) vs. Marist (5-15, 4-7)

McCann Center, Poughkeepsie, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Peter’s looks for its fifth straight conference win against Marist. St. Peter’s’ last MAAC loss came against the Rider Broncs 70-66 on Jan. 24. Marist lost 66-65 on the road to Canisius in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Marist’s Michael Cubbage has averaged 10.3 points and 6.1 rebounds while Matt Herasme has put up 8.4 points and 5.1 rebounds. For the Peacocks, KC Ndefo has averaged 7.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.4 blocks while Daryl Banks III has put up 8.4 points.

DIALING IT UP A NOTCH: The Red Foxes have scored 63.4 points per game against MAAC opponents thus far, an improvement from the 56.2 per game they put up against non-conference competition.MIGHTY MICHAEL: Cubbage has connected on 19.5 percent of the 41 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 8 over his last five games. He’s also converted 60 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Red Foxes have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Peacocks. Marist has an assist on 36 of 68 field goals (52.9 percent) over its past three games while St. Peter’s has assists on 24 of 66 field goals (36.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: St. Peter’s is ranked first among MAAC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 36.2 percent. The Peacocks have averaged 13 offensive boards per game.

