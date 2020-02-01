St. Pete’s looks for home win vs Siena

Siena (10-9, 6-4) vs. St. Peter’s (9-10, 6-4) Yanitelli Center, Jersey City, New Jersey; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Siena (10-9, 6-4) vs. St. Peter’s (9-10, 6-4)

Yanitelli Center, Jersey City, New Jersey; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Peter’s looks for its eighth straight win over Siena at Yanitelli Center. The last victory for the Saints at St. Peter’s was a 66-58 win on Jan. 28, 2010.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Jalen Pickett and Manny Camper have led the Saints. Pickett is averaging 15.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists while Camper is putting up 13.5 points and 10.6 rebounds per game. The Peacocks have been anchored by KC Ndefo and Daryl Banks III, who are averaging 7.4 and 8.5 points, respectively.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Peacocks have allowed only 59.8 points per game across 10 conference games, an improvement from the 68.9 per game they gave up to non-conference foes.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Pickett has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all Siena field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 30 field goals and 34 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: St. Peter’s has scored 64.7 points per game and allowed 56.3 over a three-game home winning streak.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Saints have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Peacocks. St. Peter’s has an assist on 30 of 63 field goals (47.6 percent) across its previous three outings while Siena has assists on 47 of 86 field goals (54.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: St. Peter’s is ranked first among MAAC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 35.8 percent. The Peacocks have averaged 13 offensive boards per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.