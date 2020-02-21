St. Mary’s looks to extend streak vs San Diego

San Diego (9-19, 2-11) vs. Saint Mary’s (22-6, 9-4) University Credit Union Pavilion, Moraga, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

San Diego (9-19, 2-11) vs. Saint Mary’s (22-6, 9-4)

University Credit Union Pavilion, Moraga, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s looks for its 14th straight win in the head-to-head series over San Diego. In its last 13 wins against the Toreros, Saint Mary’s has won by an average of 15 points. San Diego’s last win in the series came on Jan. 30, 2014, a 61-43 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Saint Mary’s has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Jordan Ford, Malik Fitts, Tanner Krebs, Tommy Kuhse and Dan Fotu have combined to account for 77 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 73 percent of all Gaels points over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Ford has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Saint Mary’s field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 33 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Toreros have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Gaels. Saint Mary’s has 22 assists on 70 field goals (31.4 percent) over its previous three outings while San Diego has assists on 47 of 86 field goals (54.7 percent) during its past three games.

CAREFUL GAELS: The diligent Saint Mary’s offense has turned the ball over on just 15.4 percent of its possessions, the eighth-lowest mark in all of Division I. 21 percent of all San Diego possessions have resulted in a turnover.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

