St. Joe’s looks to end streak vs Rhode Island

Saint Joseph’s (4-20, 0-11) vs. Rhode Island (18-6, 10-2)

Thomas M. Ryan Center, Kingston, Rhode Island; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island looks to extend Saint Joseph’s’s conference losing streak to 13 games. Saint Joseph’s’ last A10 win came against the Duquesne Dukes 92-86 on March 14, 2019. Rhode Island lost 81-67 on the road to Dayton in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: Saint Joseph’s’ Ryan Daly, Cameron Brown and Lorenzo Edwards have combined to account for 54 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 83 percent of all Hawks points over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Rams have allowed only 64.6 points per game across 12 conference games, an improvement from the 72.1 per game they allowed in non-conference play.

CREATING OFFENSE: Daly has accounted for 61 percent of all Saint Joseph’s field goals over the last three games. Daly has 27 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Saint Joseph’s is 0-20 when scoring fewer than 83 points and 4-0 when scoring at least 83.

TWO STREAKS: Saint Joseph’s has dropped its last three road games, scoring 70.3 points and allowing 86.3 points during those contests. Rhode Island has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 74.4 points while giving up 63.6.

DID YOU KNOW: Rhode Island has attempted the second-most free throws among all A10 teams. The Rams have averaged 23 free throws per game this season and 28.4 per game over their last five games.

