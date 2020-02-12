St. Francis seeks revenge on Merrimack

Merrimack (16-9, 10-2) vs. St. Francis (NY) (11-13, 5-7) Peter Aquilone Court, Brooklyn Heights, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Merrimack (16-9, 10-2) vs. St. Francis (NY) (11-13, 5-7)

Peter Aquilone Court, Brooklyn Heights, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack goes for the season sweep over St. Francis (NY) after winning the previous matchup in North Andover. The teams last played on Jan. 30, when the Warriors outshot St. Francis (NY) from the field 40.4 percent to 29.4 percent and had five fewer turnovers en route to a 61-50 victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Merrimack’s Juvaris Hayes, Idris Joyner and Jaleel Lord have combined to account for 48 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 55 percent of all Warriors points over the last five games.

RAMPING IT UP: The Warriors have scored 63.9 points per game and allowed 58.7 points per game across 12 conference games. Those are both solid improvements over the 58.4 points scored and 66.3 points given up per game to non-conference foes.

CREATING OFFENSE: Hayes has directly created 49 percent of all Merrimack field goals over the last three games. Hayes has eight field goals and 27 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: St. Francis (NY) is 0-8 this year when it scores 63 points or fewer and 11-5 when it scores at least 64.

FLOOR SPACING: Merrimack’s Minor has attempted four 3-pointers and has connected on 50 percent of them.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy Merrimack defense has held opponents to just 60.6 points per game, the ninth-lowest in Division I. St. Francis (NY) has given up an average of 71.5 points through 24 games (ranked 209th, nationally).

