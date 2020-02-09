Sow’s double-double helps UCSB beat UC Irvine 64-61

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Amadou Sow had 21 points and 10 rebounds and UC Santa Barbara beat UC Irvine…

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Amadou Sow had 21 points and 10 rebounds and UC Santa Barbara beat UC Irvine 64-61 on Saturday night for its third straight win.

Sow is averaging 20 points, on 63.3% shooting, and 10.3 rebounds with three double-doubles over the last four games. JaQuori McLaughlin added 11 points for UCSB (15-8, 4-4 Big West Conference).

Evan Leonard made a jumper to give UC Irvine a 58-55 lead with 2:42 to play but the Anteaters went 1 for 4 from the field with a turnover, and UCSB made 7-of-8 free throws, from there. Collin Welp’s 3-pointer with 13 seconds left pulled UCI within a point and Devearl Ramsey made two foul shots to cap the scoring with five seconds left. Eyassu Worku missed a potential tying 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Brad Greene led the Anteaters (15-10, 7-2) with 16 points and Leonard scored 12.

