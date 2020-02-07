Southern looks to extend streak vs Grambling St.

Southern (9-13, 6-3) vs. Grambling State (11-11, 5-4) Assembly Center, Grambling, Louisiana; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southern looks…

Southern (9-13, 6-3) vs. Grambling State (11-11, 5-4)

Assembly Center, Grambling, Louisiana; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern looks for its seventh straight conference win against Grambling State. Southern’s last SWAC loss came against the Grambling State Tigers 61-56 on Jan. 11. Grambling State is coming off a 90-65 road win against Mississippi Valley State on Monday.

STELLAR SENIORS: Grambling State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Ivy Smith Jr., DeVante Jackson, Travon Bunch, Cameron Christon and Kelton Edwards have combined to account for 61 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 66 percent of all Tigers points over the last five games.

RAMPING IT UP: The Jaguars have scored 69.2 points per game and allowed 64.1 points per game across nine conference games. Those are both nice improvements over the 62.4 points scored and 77.8 points allowed per game to non-conference opponents.SOLID SMITH JR.: Smith has connected on 26.7 percent of the 60 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 6 over his last three games. He’s also made 76.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 71: Grambling State is 0-8 this year when it allows 71 points or more and 11-3 when holding opponents to fewer than 71.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Jaguars have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Tigers. Grambling State has 36 assists on 68 field goals (52.9 percent) across its past three matchups while Southern has assists on 46 of 82 field goals (56.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Grambling State is ranked second among SWAC teams with an average of 72.4 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.