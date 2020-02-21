Southeast Mo. seeks revenge on Tenn. Tech

Southeast Missouri (7-21, 3-12) vs. Tennessee Tech (8-20, 5-10) Hooper Eblen Arena, Cookeville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Southeast Missouri (7-21, 3-12) vs. Tennessee Tech (8-20, 5-10)

Hooper Eblen Arena, Cookeville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri seeks revenge on Tennessee Tech after dropping the first matchup in Cape Girardeau. The teams last played on Feb. 8, when the Golden Eagles shot 44.7 percent from the field and went 8 for 18 from 3-point territory en route to a 62-60 victory.

STEPPING UP: Jr. Clay has averaged 13.6 points to lead the way for the Golden Eagles. Complementing Clay is Keishawn Davidson, who is accounting for 8.6 points and 4.3 assists per game. The Redhawks have been led by Alex Caldwell, who is averaging 11.9 points.ACCURATE ALEX: Caldwell has connected on 35 percent of the 120 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 19 over the last three games. He’s also made 80.3 percent of his free throws this season.

YET TO WIN: The Golden Eagles are 0-13 when they allow at least 75 points and 8-7 when they hold opponents to anything under 75 points. The Redhawks are 0-15 when they score 65 points or fewer and 7-6 when they exceed 65.

COLD SPELL: Southeast Missouri has lost its last 14 road games, scoring 61.1 points, while allowing 75.6 per game.

TIGHTENING UP: Tennessee Tech’s offense has turned the ball over 15.5 times per game this season, but is averaging 10.7 turnovers over its last three games.

