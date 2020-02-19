Southeast Mo. looks to sweep JSU

Southeast Missouri (7-20, 3-11) vs. Jacksonville State (10-17, 5-9) Pete Mathews Coliseum, Jacksonville, Alabama; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Southeast Missouri (7-20, 3-11) vs. Jacksonville State (10-17, 5-9)

Pete Mathews Coliseum, Jacksonville, Alabama; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State seeks revenge on Southeast Missouri after dropping the first matchup in Cape Girardeau. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 6, when the Redhawks shot 56.9 percent from the field while limiting Jacksonville State’s shooters to just 39.7 percent on the way to a 76-72 victory.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: The Redhawks have been led by sophomores Alex Caldwell and Sage Tolbert. Caldwell has averaged 11.9 points while Tolbert has put up 9.4 points and 6.8 rebounds per contest. The Gamecocks have been led by De’Torrion Ware and Kayne Henry. Ware has produced 12.4 points and 5.1 rebounds while Henry has averaged 10.4 points and 6.7 rebounds per outing.ACCURATE ALEX: Caldwell has connected on 34.5 percent of the 113 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 13 over the last three games. He’s also made 80.3 percent of his free throws this season.

YET TO WIN: The Gamecocks are 0-7 when they score 62 points or fewer and 10-10 when they exceed 62 points. The Redhawks are 0-14 when they fail to score more than 65 points and 7-6 on the season, otherwise.

COLD SPELL: Southeast Missouri has lost its last 13 road games, scoring 61.3 points, while allowing 76.5 per game.

LOOSENING UP: Jacksonville State’s defense has forced 14 turnovers per game this season, but is averaging 10.7 turnovers over its last three games.

