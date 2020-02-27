SLU looks to extend streak vs NW State

Northwestern State (12-14, 9-8) vs. Southeastern Louisiana (6-22, 3-14) University Center, Hammond, Louisiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southeastern…

Northwestern State (12-14, 9-8) vs. Southeastern Louisiana (6-22, 3-14)

University Center, Hammond, Louisiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeastern Louisiana looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Northwestern State. In its last six wins against the Demons, Southeastern Louisiana has won by an average of 15 points. Northwestern State’s last win in the series came on Jan. 25, 2017, an 85-71 victory.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Southeastern Louisiana’s Ty Brewer has averaged 15 points and 7.6 rebounds while Pape Diop has put up 11 points and 5.4 rebounds. For the Demons, Nikos Chougkaz has averaged 8.9 points and 7.2 rebounds while Trenton Massner has put up 8.1 points.CLUTCH CHOUGKAZ: Chougkaz has connected on 25.8 percent of the 66 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 69.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Northwestern State is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 63 points and 12-7 when scoring at least 63.

COLD SPELL: Southeastern Louisiana has lost its last five home games, scoring an average of 69.8 points while giving up 78.8.

DID YOU KNOW: The Southeastern Louisiana defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 23.8 percent of all possessions, which is the 19th-highest rate in the country. The Northwestern State offense has turned the ball over on 23.4 percent of its possessions (ranked 346th among Division I teams).

