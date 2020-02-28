SIUE looks to sweep E. Illinois

Eastern Illinois (15-14, 8-9) vs. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (8-22, 5-12) Sam M. Vadalabene Center, Edwardsville, Illinois; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Eastern Illinois (15-14, 8-9) vs. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (8-22, 5-12)

Sam M. Vadalabene Center, Edwardsville, Illinois; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois seeks revenge on Southern Illinois-Edwardsville after dropping the first matchup in Charleston. The teams last went at it on Feb. 13, when the Cougars shot 46.9 percent from the field on the way to a 76-74 victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville’s Zeke Moore, Tyresse Williford and Brandon Jackson have collectively accounted for 45 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 41 percent of all Cougars points over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JOSIAH: Josiah Wallace has connected on 32.6 percent of the 89 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 11 over the last three games. He’s also converted 72.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Cougars have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Panthers. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville has 52 assists on 74 field goals (70.3 percent) across its previous three matchups while Eastern Illinois has assists on 36 of 84 field goals (42.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Eastern Illinois has committed a turnover on just 17.7 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best percentage among all OVC teams. The Panthers have turned the ball over only 12.6 times per game this season and just 10.4 times per game over their last five games.

