SHSU looks for road win vs SLU

Sam Houston State (15-9, 8-5) vs. Southeastern Louisiana (6-18, 3-10)

University Center, Hammond, Louisiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston State looks for its third straight win over Southeastern Louisiana at University Center. Southeastern Louisiana’s last win at home against the Bearkats came on Jan. 24, 2013.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Southeastern Louisiana’s Ty Brewer, Byron Smith and Nick Caldwell have collectively scored 43 percent of the team’s points this season, including 41 percent of all Lions scoring over the last five games.TERRIFIC TY: Brewer has connected on 35 percent of the 60 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 10 over the last three games. He’s also converted 67.6 percent of his free throws this season.

COLD SPELL: Southeastern Louisiana has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 70 points while giving up 80.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Lions have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Bearkats. Southeastern Louisiana has an assist on 47 of 79 field goals (59.5 percent) over its previous three outings while Sam Houston State has assists on 37 of 82 field goals (45.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Sam Houston State offense has scored 80.3 points per game this season, ranking the Bearkats 16th among Division I teams. The Southeastern Louisiana defense has allowed 77.3 points per game to opponents (ranked 289th overall).

