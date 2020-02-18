SHSU looks for home win vs Lamar

Lamar (13-13, 7-8) vs. Sam Houston State (17-9, 10-5) Johnson Coliseum, Huntsville, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Sam…

Lamar (13-13, 7-8) vs. Sam Houston State (17-9, 10-5)

Johnson Coliseum, Huntsville, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston State looks for its eighth straight win over Lamar at Johnson Coliseum. The last victory for the Cardinals at Sam Houston State was a 72-49 win on Feb. 25, 2012.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Lamar’s T.J. Atwood, Avery Sullivan and Anderson Kopp have combined to account for 47 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 55 percent of all Cardinals points over the last five games.ACCURATE ATWOOD: Atwood has connected on 34.1 percent of the 41 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 73.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

SIGNIFICANCE OF 65: Lamar is 0-11 when its offense scores 65 points or fewer. Sam Houston State is a perfect 8-0 when it holds opponents to 65 or fewer points.

BEHIND THE ARC: Lamar’s Davion Buster has attempted 203 3-pointers and has connected on 36.9 percent of them.

DID YOU KNOW: The Sam Houston State defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 24.8 percent of all possessions, which is the 10th-highest rate in the country. The Lamar offense has turned the ball over on 21.5 percent of its possessions (ranked 309th among Division I teams).

