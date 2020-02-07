SFA looks to extend streak vs UNO

New Orleans (7-15, 3-9) vs. Stephen F. Austin (20-3, 11-1) William R. Johnson Coliseum, Nacogdoches, Texas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST…

New Orleans (7-15, 3-9) vs. Stephen F. Austin (20-3, 11-1)

William R. Johnson Coliseum, Nacogdoches, Texas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stephen F. Austin looks for its eighth straight conference win against New Orleans. Stephen F. Austin’s last Southland loss came against the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders 73-72 on Jan. 8. New Orleans beat Southeastern Louisiana by 11 on the road on Saturday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Stephen F. Austin’s Kevon Harris has averaged 17.8 points and 5.7 rebounds while Gavin Kensmil has put up 11 points and 6.9 rebounds. For the Privateers, Bryson Robinson has averaged 18 points and 4.1 rebounds while Troy Green has put up 13.2 points.

TAKING IT UP A NOTCH: The Privateers have scored 75 points per game and allowed 78.8 points per game against Southland opponents. Those are both nice improvements over the 59.3 points scored and 84 points given up per game to non-conference opponents.BRILLIANT BRYSON: Robinson has connected on 36.1 percent of the 180 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 28 over the last three games. He’s also converted 88.2 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: New Orleans is 0-14 when scoring fewer than 74 points and 7-1 when scoring at least 74.

SHARING THE BURDEN: New Orleans is a perfect 5-0 when at least five of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 2-15 when fewer than five Privateers players score in double-figures.

DID YOU KNOW: The Stephen F. Austin offense has scored 80.4 points per game this season, ranking the Lumberjacks 12th nationally. The New Orleans defense has allowed 76.7 points per game to opponents (ranked 293rd).

