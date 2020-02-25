SFA looks to extend streak vs NW State

Northwestern State (12-13, 9-7) vs. Stephen F. Austin (24-3, 15-1) William R. Johnson Coliseum, Nacogdoches, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

Northwestern State (12-13, 9-7) vs. Stephen F. Austin (24-3, 15-1)

William R. Johnson Coliseum, Nacogdoches, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stephen F. Austin looks for its 12th straight conference win against Northwestern State. Stephen F. Austin’s last Southland loss came against the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders 73-72 on Jan. 8. Northwestern State came up short in a 73-69 game at home to Nicholls State on Wednesday.

LEADING THE WAY: Stephen F. Austin’s Kevon Harris has averaged 17.5 points and 5.6 rebounds while Gavin Kensmil has put up 11.7 points and 6.7 rebounds. For the Demons, Chudier Bile has averaged 14.2 points and 7.4 rebounds while Nikos Chougkaz has put up 9.2 points and 7.3 rebounds.CLUTCH CHUDIER: Bile has connected on 36.3 percent of the 80 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 13 over his last three games. He’s also made 74.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Northwestern State is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 63 points and 12-7 when scoring at least 63.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Northwestern State is a perfect 6-0 when it holds an opponent to 66 points or fewer. The Demons are 6-13 when opponents score more than 66.

DID YOU KNOW: The Stephen F. Austin offense has scored 80.3 points per game this season, ranking the Lumberjacks 13th nationally. The Northwestern State defense has allowed 74.6 points per game to opponents (ranked 263rd).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.