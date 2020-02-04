SFA looks to extend streak vs Nicholls St.

Nicholls State (14-8, 8-3) vs. Stephen F. Austin (19-3, 10-1) William R. Johnson Coliseum, Nacogdoches, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

Nicholls State (14-8, 8-3) vs. Stephen F. Austin (19-3, 10-1)

William R. Johnson Coliseum, Nacogdoches, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stephen F. Austin looks for its seventh straight conference win against Nicholls State. Stephen F. Austin’s last Southland loss came against the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders 73-72 on Jan. 8. Nicholls State fell short in an 80-74 overtime game at McNeese State on Wednesday.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Kevon Harris is putting up 18.2 points and 5.8 rebounds to lead the charge for the Lumberjacks. Gavin Kensmil has complemented Harris and is putting up 11.2 points and seven rebounds per game. The Colonels are led by Warith Alatishe, who is averaging 10.4 points and 8.6 rebounds.

RAMPING IT UP: The Colonels have scored 72.2 points per game and allowed 67.7 points per game in conference play thus far. Those are both nice improvements over the 66.9 points scored and 73.4 points allowed per game to non-conference foes.HOT HARRIS: Harris has connected on 39.6 percent of the 101 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 15 over the last three games. He’s also converted 74.6 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Lumberjacks have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Colonels. Stephen F. Austin has an assist on 47 of 75 field goals (62.7 percent) across its past three outings while Nicholls State has assists on 33 of 94 field goals (35.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Nicholls State defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 26.6 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Colonels fifth among Division I teams. Stephen F. Austin has turned the ball over on 23.8 percent of its possessions (ranking the Lumberjacks 346th, nationally).

