SFA looks to extend streak vs Incarnate Word

Stephen F. Austin (23-3, 14-1) vs. Incarnate Word (9-17, 6-9)

Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center, San Antonio; Saturday, 5:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stephen F. Austin looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Incarnate Word. Stephen F. Austin has won by an average of 16 points in its last six wins over the Cardinals. Incarnate Word’s last win in the series came on Jan. 21, 2017, a 70-68 win.

FRESHMAN QUINTET: Incarnate Word has relied heavily on its freshmen this year. Drew Lutz, Keaston Willis, Dwight Murray Jr., Vincent Miszkiewicz and Marcus Larsson have collectively accounted for 69 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 68 percent of all Cardinals points over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Lutz has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Incarnate Word field goals over the last three games. The freshman guard has accounted for 13 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Incarnate Word is 0-14 this year when it scores 63 points or fewer and 9-3 when it scores at least 64.

STREAK STATS: Stephen F. Austin has won its last eight road games, scoring 77.8 points and allowing 69.4 points during those contests. Incarnate Word has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 73 points while giving up 68.3.

DID YOU KNOW: The Stephen F. Austin offense has scored 80.3 points per game this season, ranking the Lumberjacks 11th among Division I teams. The Incarnate Word defense has allowed 72.7 points per game to opponents (ranked 235th overall).

