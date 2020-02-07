SD State seeks revenge on Nebraska Omaha

Nebraska Omaha (12-12, 5-4) vs. South Dakota State (17-8, 8-2) Frost Arena, Brookings, South Dakota; Saturday, 5:15 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Nebraska Omaha (12-12, 5-4) vs. South Dakota State (17-8, 8-2)

Frost Arena, Brookings, South Dakota; Saturday, 5:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska Omaha goes for the season sweep over South Dakota State after winning the previous matchup in Omaha. The teams last played on Dec. 29, when the Mavericks shot 51.6 percent from the field and went 9 for 21 from 3-point territory en route to the 81-78 victory.

TEAM LEADERS: South Dakota State’s Douglas Wilson has averaged 17.6 points and 6.3 rebounds while Matt Dentlinger has put up 11.5 points and 5.7 rebounds. For the Mavericks, Matt Pile has averaged 12.5 points and 10.1 rebounds while KJ Robinson has put up 14.4 points.

STEPPING IT UP: The Jackrabbits have scored 81.1 points per game across 10 conference games, an improvement from the 74 per game they managed against non-conference foes.TOUGH TO DENY DOUGLAS: Across 24 appearances this season, South Dakota State’s Wilson has shot 61.4 percent.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Nebraska Omaha is 6-0 when it limits opponents to 67 or fewer points, and 6-12 when opposing teams exceed 67 points. South Dakota State is 10-0 when holding opponents to 61 points or fewer, and 7-8 whenever teams score more than 61 on the Jackrabbits.

DID YOU KNOW: South Dakota State is rated second among Summit League teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 30.6 percent. The Jackrabbits have averaged 10.1 offensive boards per game.

