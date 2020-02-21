SD State looks to extend streak vs SD

South Dakota (19-10, 9-5) vs. South Dakota State (21-8, 12-2) Frost Arena, Brookings, South Dakota; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

South Dakota (19-10, 9-5) vs. South Dakota State (21-8, 12-2)

Frost Arena, Brookings, South Dakota; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State looks for its eighth straight conference win against South Dakota. South Dakota State’s last Summit League loss came against the South Dakota Coyotes 99-84 on Jan. 19. South Dakota fell 77-74 at home to North Dakota State in its last outing.

ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: South Dakota has depended on senior leadership while South Dakota State has been fueled heavily by freshmen this year. For the Coyotes, seniors Tyler Hagedorn, Stanley Umude, Tyler Peterson, Triston Simpson and Cody Kelley have collectively accounted for 83 percent of the team’s scoring. In the other locker room, freshmen Douglas Wilson, Noah Freidel and David Wingett have collectively scored 47 percent of South Dakota State’s points this season, including 52 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.TERRIFIC TYLER: Hagedorn has connected on 53.5 percent of the 129 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 17 over his last three games. He’s also converted 81.6 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: South Dakota is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 70 points and 19-5 when scoring at least 70.

PERFECT WHEN: South Dakota is a perfect 9-0 when it turns the ball over nine times or fewer. The Coyotes are 10-10 when they record more than nine turnovers. The South Dakota State defense has forced 9.6 turnovers per game in conference play and 13 per game over its last three.

DID YOU KNOW: The South Dakota State offense has scored 78.1 points per game this season, ranking the Jackrabbits 26th nationally. The South Dakota defense has allowed 74.1 points per game to opponents (ranked 254th).

