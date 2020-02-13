SD State looks to extend streak vs Denver

Denver (5-20, 1-10) vs. South Dakota State (18-8, 9-2) Frost Arena, Brookings, South Dakota; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Denver (5-20, 1-10) vs. South Dakota State (18-8, 9-2)

Frost Arena, Brookings, South Dakota; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Denver. In its last seven wins against the Pioneers, South Dakota State has won by an average of 13 points. Denver’s last win in the series came on Jan. 25, 2017, a 91-82 victory.

FAB FRESHMEN: South Dakota State’s Douglas Wilson, Noah Freidel and David Wingett have collectively accounted for 46 percent of all Jackrabbits points this season, although that figure has slipped to 23 percent over the last five games.

SUMMIT LEAGUE IMPROVEMENT: The Jackrabbits have scored 81.1 points per game against conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 74 per game they recorded in non-conference play.TERRIFIC TOWNSEND: Jase Townsend has connected on 40.7 percent of the 135 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 20 over his last three games. He’s also converted 81.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Denver has dropped its last 11 road games, scoring 66.7 points and allowing 82.2 points during those contests. South Dakota State has won its last 13 home games, scoring an average of 81.8 points while giving up 63.3.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Jackrabbits have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Pioneers. South Dakota State has an assist on 50 of 87 field goals (57.5 percent) across its previous three games while Denver has assists on 29 of 79 field goals (36.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: South Dakota State is rated second among Summit League teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 30.5 percent. The Jackrabbits have averaged 10 offensive boards per game.

