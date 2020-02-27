SD looks to sweep N. Dakota

North Dakota (13-16, 7-8) vs. South Dakota (19-11, 9-6) Sanford Coyote Sports Center, Vermillion, South Dakota; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST…

North Dakota (13-16, 7-8) vs. South Dakota (19-11, 9-6)

Sanford Coyote Sports Center, Vermillion, South Dakota; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota goes for the season sweep over North Dakota after winning the previous matchup in Grand Forks. The teams last went at it on Feb. 8, when the Coyotes outshot North Dakota 49.1 percent to 45.3 percent and hit 12 more free throws en route to a 14-point victory.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Tyler Hagedorn, Stanley Umude, Triston Simpson, Tyler Peterson and Cody Kelley have collectively accounted for 83 percent of South Dakota’s scoring this season. For North Dakota, Marlon Stewart, Kienan Walter and Billy Brown have collectively scored 47 percent of the team’s points this season, including 51 percent of all Fighting Hawks points over their last five.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Stewart has either made or assisted on 57 percent of all North Dakota field goals over the last three games. Stewart has 28 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: North Dakota is 0-11 when its offense scores 70 points or fewer. South Dakota is a perfect 8-0 when it holds opponents to 69 or fewer points.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Coyotes have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Fighting Hawks. South Dakota has an assist on 42 of 84 field goals (50 percent) over its previous three outings while North Dakota has assists on 38 of 88 field goals (43.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The South Dakota offense has scored 80 points per game this season, ranking the Coyotes 15th among Division 1 teams. The North Dakota defense has allowed 75 points per game to opponents (ranked 271st).

