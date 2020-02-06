SD looks to extend streak vs N. Dakota

South Dakota (17-8, 7-3) vs. North Dakota (10-13, 4-5) Betty Engelstad Sioux Center, Grand Forks, North Dakota; Saturday, 3 p.m.…

South Dakota (17-8, 7-3) vs. North Dakota (10-13, 4-5)

Betty Engelstad Sioux Center, Grand Forks, North Dakota; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota looks for its sixth straight conference win against North Dakota. South Dakota’s last Summit League loss came against the North Dakota State Bison 72-70 on Jan. 15. North Dakota lost 72-68 on the road against Purdue Fort Wayne on Jan. 30.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. Marlon Stewart, Kienan Walter and Billy Brown have combined to score 46 percent of North Dakota’s points this season and 56 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For South Dakota, Tyler Hagedorn, Stanley Umude, Cody Kelley, Tyler Peterson and Triston Simpson have combined to account for 83 percent of all South Dakota scoring, including 89 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

STEPPING IT UP: The Fighting Hawks have scored 74.3 points per game across nine conference games, an improvement from the 69 per game they recorded against non-conference opponents.

KEY FACILITATOR: Stewart has had his hand in 43 percent of all North Dakota field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 14 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Coyotes are 0-5 when they score 70 points or fewer and 17-3 when they exceed 70 points. The Fighting Hawks are 0-12 when they fail to score more than 74 points and 10-1 on the season, otherwise.

PERFECT WHEN: North Dakota is a perfect 6-0 when the team makes 10 or more 3-pointers. The Fighting Hawks are 4-13 when the team hits fewer than 10 threes.

DID YOU KNOW: The South Dakota offense has scored 79.9 points per game this season, ranking the Coyotes 16th among Division I teams. The North Dakota defense has allowed 73.7 points per game to opponents (ranked 258th overall).

