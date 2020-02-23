SC St. looks to sweep FAMU

South Carolina State (11-14, 6-7) vs. Florida A&M (11-14, 9-5) Al Lawson Center, Tallahassee, Florida; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

South Carolina State (11-14, 6-7) vs. Florida A&M (11-14, 9-5)

Al Lawson Center, Tallahassee, Florida; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M seeks revenge on South Carolina State after dropping the first matchup in Orangeburg. The teams last met on Jan. 18, when the Bulldogs shot 55.1 percent from the field while limiting Florida A&M’s shooters to just 38.2 percent en route to the 81-65 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Florida A&M has relied heavily on its seniors this year. MJ Randolph, Rod Melton Jr., DJ Jones and Nasir Core have collectively accounted for 61 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 60 percent of all Rattlers points over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Rayshawn Neal has either made or assisted on 40 percent of all South Carolina State field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 14 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Florida A&M is 0-8 this year when it scores 60 points or fewer and 11-6 when it scores at least 61.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: South Carolina State’s Neal has attempted 14 3-pointers and connected on 50 percent of them, and is 4 for 7 over the last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: South Carolina State has committed a turnover on just 20.1 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best rate among all MEAC teams. The Bulldogs have turned the ball over only 14 times per game this season and just 9.7 times per game over their last three games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

