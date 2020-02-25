SBU looks to extend streak vs Duquesne

Duquesne (18-8, 8-6) vs. Saint Bonaventure (18-9, 10-4) Reilly Center, St. Bonaventure, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Duquesne (18-8, 8-6) vs. Saint Bonaventure (18-9, 10-4)

Reilly Center, St. Bonaventure, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure looks for its ninth straight win in the head-to-head series over Duquesne. In its last eight wins against the Dukes, Saint Bonaventure has won by an average of 6 points. Duquesne’s last win in the series came on Jan. 16, 2016, a 95-88 victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Marcus Weathers is averaging 14.7 points and 7.9 rebounds to lead the way for the Dukes. Sincere Carry is also a big facilitator, accounting for 12 points and five assists per game. The Bonnies have been led by Kyle Lofton, who is averaging 14.2 points and 6.1 assists.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Carry has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all Duquesne field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has 26 field goals and 35 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Duquesne is a perfect 16-0 when it holds an opponent to 69 points or fewer. The Dukes are 2-8 when opponents score more than 69.

BEHIND THE ARC: Saint Bonaventure’s Dominick Welch has attempted 170 3-pointers and connected on 36.5 percent of them, and is 6 of 16 over his past three games.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Duquesne has held opposing teams to 64.9 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all A10 teams.

