SBU, La Salle meet in conference play

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure pays visit to La Salle in an A10 matchup. Both teams are coming off of losses in their last game. La Salle lost 74-49 on the road to Davidson on Tuesday, while Saint Bonaventure fell 81-77 in overtime at home to Duquesne on Wednesday.

SENIOR STUDS: La Salle’s Isiah Deas, Scott Spencer and Saul Phiri have collectively accounted for 38 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 32 percent of all Explorers points over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Kyle Lofton has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all Saint Bonaventure field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 18 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

WINNING WHEN: La Salle is a perfect 9-0 when it holds an opponent to 64 points or fewer. The Explorers are 4-14 when opponents score more than 64 points.

THREAT FROM DISTANCE: Saint Bonaventure’s Dominick Welch has attempted 176 3-pointers and connected on 35.8 percent of them, and is 8 of 27 over his last five games.

FOOT OFF THE GAS: Saint Bonaventure’s defense has forced 12.3 turnovers per game this season, but is averaging 8.4 turnovers over its last five games.

