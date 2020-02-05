Santa Clara looks for road win vs Pepperdine

Santa Clara (18-6, 5-4) vs. Pepperdine (12-11, 5-4) Firestone Fieldhouse, Malibu, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara…

Santa Clara (18-6, 5-4) vs. Pepperdine (12-11, 5-4)

Firestone Fieldhouse, Malibu, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara looks for its third straight win over Pepperdine at Firestone Fieldhouse. Pepperdine’s last win at home against the Broncos came on Feb. 20, 2016.

LEADING THE CHARGE: The explosive Colbey Ross has averaged 19.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists to lead the way for the Waves. Kameron Edwards has paired with Ross and is maintaining an average of 16.7 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. The Broncos have been led by Josip Vrankic, who is averaging 12 points and 5.4 rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Ross has made or assisted on 46 percent of all Pepperdine field goals over the last five games. Ross has accounted for 26 field goals and 36 assists in those games.

DEFENSIVE DISRUPTION: Pepperdine is 6-0 when holding opponents to 42.2 percent or worse from the field, and 6-11 when opponents shoot better than that. Santa Clara is 15-0 when allowing 43.1 percent or less and 3-6 whenever opponents exceed that mark.

DID YOU KNOW: Pepperdine has attempted the second-most free throws among all WCC teams. The Waves have averaged 20.6 free throws per game this season.

