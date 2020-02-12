San Francisco looks to sweep Santa Clara

San Francisco (16-10, 5-6) vs. Santa Clara (18-7, 5-5) Leavey Center, Santa Clara, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

San Francisco (16-10, 5-6) vs. Santa Clara (18-7, 5-5)

Leavey Center, Santa Clara, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco goes for the season sweep over Santa Clara after winning the previous matchup in San Francisco. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 9, when the Dons shot 52.7 percent from the field while holding Santa Clara’s shooters to just 32.8 percent en route to a 19-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: San Francisco has benefited heavily from its seniors. Jamaree Bouyea, Charles Minlend, Jimbo Lull and Jordan Ratinho have collectively accounted for 63 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 57 percent of all Dons points over the team’s last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Dons have given up only 68.3 points per game across 11 conference games. That’s an improvement from the 73.2 per game they allowed over 14 non-conference games.JUMPING FOR JAMAREE: Bouyea has connected on 32.7 percent of the 98 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 17 over his last five games. He’s also converted 65.2 percent of his free throws this season.

WINNING WHEN: The Broncos are 15-0 when holding opponents to 43.1 percent or worse from the field, and 3-7 when opponents shoot better than that. The Dons are 10-0 when they make 10 or more 3-pointers and 6-10 when the team hits fewer than 10 from long range.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Broncos have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Dons. Santa Clara has an assist on 52 of 87 field goals (59.8 percent) over its previous three outings while San Francisco has assists on 29 of 70 field goals (41.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Santa Clara is rated first in the WCC with an average of 73.3 possessions per game. The uptempo Broncos have pushed that total to 76.5 possessions per game over their last five games.

