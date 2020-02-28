San Diego looks to end streak vs Pacific

Pacific (22-9, 10-5) vs. San Diego (9-21, 2-13) Jenny Craig Pavilion, San Diego; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pacific…

Pacific (22-9, 10-5) vs. San Diego (9-21, 2-13)

Jenny Craig Pavilion, San Diego; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific looks to extend San Diego’s conference losing streak to five games. San Diego’s last WCC win came against the Portland Pilots 88-81 on Feb. 8. Pacific beat Loyola Marymount by seven in its last outing.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: This game represents a California homecoming for Tigers junior Justin Moore, who’s putting up 7.9 points this season. Jahlil Tripp has also led the way for the visitors by averaging 15.6 points and 8.6 rebounds per game. On the other bench, Braun Hartfield has averaged 14.2 points and 5.5 rebounds while Joey Calcaterra has put up 11.5 points.BRILLIANT BRAUN: Hartfield has connected on 33.8 percent of the 145 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 29 over his last five games. He’s also converted 64.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Toreros have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Tigers. San Diego has an assist on 33 of 80 field goals (41.3 percent) over its previous three contests while Pacific has assists on 32 of 79 field goals (40.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Pacific is rated second among WCC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 33.3 percent. The Tigers have averaged 10.8 offensive boards per game.

