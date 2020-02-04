Samford looks for home win vs WCU

Western Carolina (14-7, 6-4) vs. Samford (8-16, 2-8) Pete Hanna Center, Homewood, Alabama; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Samford…

Western Carolina (14-7, 6-4) vs. Samford (8-16, 2-8)

Pete Hanna Center, Homewood, Alabama; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Samford looks for its eighth straight win over Western Carolina at Pete Hanna Center. The last victory for the Catamounts at Samford was a 62-50 win on Jan. 30, 2010.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. Josh Sharkey, Brandon Austin and Jalen Dupree have combined to score 55 percent of Samford’s points this season and 64 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Western Carolina, Mason Faulkner, Carlos Dotson and Onno Steger have scored 54 percent of the team’s points this season.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Sharkey has made or assisted on 58 percent of all Samford field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 23 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Samford is 0-8 this year when it scores 67 points or fewer and 8-8 when it scores at least 68.

COLD SPELL: Samford has lost its last four home games, scoring an average of 71 points while giving up 79.8.

DID YOU KNOW: The Western Carolina offense has scored 79.2 points per game this season, ranking the Catamounts 19th among Division I teams. The Samford defense has allowed 80 points per game to opponents (ranked 310th overall).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.