Sacred Heart looks to sweep St. Francis

St. Francis (NY) (12-16, 6-10) vs. Sacred Heart (17-12, 10-6) William Pitt Center – West Gym, Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 7…

St. Francis (NY) (12-16, 6-10) vs. Sacred Heart (17-12, 10-6)

William Pitt Center – West Gym, Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart goes for the season sweep over St. Francis (NY) after winning the previous matchup in Brooklyn Heights. The teams last met on Feb. 1, when the Pioneers outshot St. Francis (NY) 45.3 percent to 42.3 percent and made 16 more free throws en route to the seven-point victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: E.J. Anosike has averaged a double-double (15.6 points and 11.3 rebounds) to lead the way for the Pioneers. Koreem Ozier is also a key contributor, producing 14.2 points per game. The Terriers have been led by Chauncey Hawkins, who is averaging 14 points.CLUTCH CHAUNCEY: Hawkins has connected on 24.5 percent of the 106 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 15 over the last three games. He’s also converted 78.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: St. Francis (NY) is 0-9 when scoring fewer than 63 points and 12-7 when scoring at least 63.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Sacred Heart is a perfect 15-0 when it scores at least 74 points. The Pioneers are 2-12 when scoring any fewer than that.

DID YOU KNOW: Sacred Heart has attempted the second-most free throws among all NEC teams. The Pioneers have averaged 20.2 free throws per game this season.

