Sac State, Idaho State look to end streaks

Sacramento State (11-10, 4-8) vs. Idaho State (6-15, 3-9)

Holt Arena, Pocatello, Idaho; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State looks to extend Idaho State’s conference losing streak to eight games. Sacramento State’s last Big Sky win came against the Portland State Vikings 66-55 on Jan. 23. Idaho State has dropped its last seven games against conference opponents.

LEADING THE CHARGE: The dynamic Joshua Patton is averaging 13.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.1 blocks to lead the way for the Hornets. Ethan Esposito is also a key contributor, producing 9.6 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. The Bengals have been led by Tarik Cool, who is averaging 13.6 points.

STEPPING IT UP: The Bengals have scored 68.6 points per game to Big Sky opponents thus far. That’s an improvement from the 64.9 per game they recorded in non-conference play.TERRIFIC TARIK: Cool has connected on 34.8 percent of the 89 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 12 over his last three games. He’s also converted 75.9 percent of his free throws this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Sacramento State is a perfect 5-0 when it scores at least 68 points. The Hornets are 6-10 when scoring any fewer than 68.

COLD SPELLS: Sacramento State has dropped its last seven road games, scoring 54.3 points and allowing 66 points during those contests. Idaho State has lost its last five home games, scoring an average of 69.6 points while giving up 77.4.

DID YOU KNOW: The Sacramento State defense has allowed only 57.9 points per game to opponents, which is the fourth-lowest figure in the country. The Idaho State offense has put up just 69.5 points through 21 games (ranked 212th among Division I teams).

