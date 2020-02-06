S. Alabama, Troy meet in conference play

South Alabama (13-11, 6-7) vs. Troy (9-15, 5-8) Trojan Arena, Troy, Alabama; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama…

South Alabama (13-11, 6-7) vs. Troy (9-15, 5-8)

Trojan Arena, Troy, Alabama; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama visits Troy in a Sun Belt matchup. Both teams are coming off of road victories this past Saturday. Troy earned an 84-78 win over Georgia State, while South Alabama won 79-69 at Georgia Southern.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Ty Gordon has had his hand in 44 percent of all Troy field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 18 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Trojans have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Jaguars. Troy has 35 assists on 68 field goals (51.5 percent) over its previous three games while South Alabama has assists on 33 of 78 field goals (42.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: South Alabama has attempted the second-most free throws among all Sun Belt teams. The Jaguars have averaged 22.2 free throws per game and 25.6 per game over their last five games.

