Rutgers faces tough test vs No. 22 Illinois

No. 22 Illinois (16-8, 8-5) vs. Rutgers (17-8, 8-6) Louis Brown Athletic Center, Piscataway, New Jersey; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST…

No. 22 Illinois (16-8, 8-5) vs. Rutgers (17-8, 8-6)

Louis Brown Athletic Center, Piscataway, New Jersey; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Illinois presents a tough challenge for Rutgers. Rutgers has won two of its five games against ranked opponents this season. Illinois fell 70-69 at home to Michigan State on Tuesday.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: The Fighting Illini are led by Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn. Dosunmu has averaged 15.8 points and 4.3 rebounds while Cockburn has put up 13.7 points and nine rebounds per game. The Scarlet Knights have been led by sophomores Ron Harper Jr. and Myles Johnson, who have combined to score 19.6 points per contest.ACCURATE AYO: Dosunmu has connected on 30 percent of the 80 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 17 over his last five games. He’s also converted 79.5 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 72: Illinois is 0-5 when it allows at least 72 points and 16-3 when it holds opponents to less than 72.

WINNING WHEN: Rutgers is a perfect 9-0 when the team blocks at least six opposing shots. The Scarlet Knights are 8-8 this season when they block fewer than six shots.

DID YOU KNOW: Illinois is ranked first among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 36.6 percent. The Fighting Illini have averaged 12.8 offensive boards per game.

