Rowe, CS Fullerton host UCSB

UC Santa Barbara (16-9, 5-5) vs. Cal State Fullerton (10-16, 5-6) Titan Gym, Fullerton, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UC Santa Barbara (16-9, 5-5) vs. Cal State Fullerton (10-16, 5-6)

Titan Gym, Fullerton, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will be on display as Amadou Sow and UC Santa Barbara will go up against Jackson Rowe and Cal State Fullerton. The sophomore Sow has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 18 over his last five games. Rowe, a senior, is averaging 20 points over the last five games.

SENIOR STUDS: Cal State Fullerton has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Rowe, Austen Awosika, Brandon Kamga and Davon Clare have collectively accounted for 66 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 77 percent of all Titans points over the last five games.

BIG WEST IMPROVEMENT: The Titans have scored 74.8 points per game across 11 conference games, an improvement from the 59.5 per game they managed against non-conference foes.JUMPING FOR JACKSON: Rowe has connected on 42.4 percent of the 59 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 11 over his last three games. He’s also converted 72.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Gauchos have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Titans. Cal State Fullerton has 38 assists on 78 field goals (48.7 percent) over its previous three outings while UC Santa Barbara has assists on 40 of 77 field goals (51.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UC Santa Barbara managed to score exactly 200 points across three matchups against Cal State Fullerton last season.

