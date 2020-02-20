Rider (15-10, 9-6) vs. Iona (9-13, 7-8) Hynes Athletics Center, New Rochelle, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Rider (15-10, 9-6) vs. Iona (9-13, 7-8)

Hynes Athletics Center, New Rochelle, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rider seeks revenge on Iona after dropping the first matchup in Lawrenceville. The teams last played on Jan. 10, when the Gaels shot 51.9 percent from the field while limiting Rider to just 45.3 percent en route to a three-point victory.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. E.J. Crawford, Tajuan Agee, Isaiah Washington and Mo Thiam have collectively accounted for 65 percent of Iona’s scoring this season. For Rider, Dimencio Vaughn, Tyere Marshall, Frederick Scott, Stevie Jordan and Willy Nunez Jr. have collectively accounted for 79 percent of all Rider scoring, including 82 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Agee has been directly responsible for 47 percent of all Iona field goals over the last three games. The senior forward has 21 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 72: Iona is 0-10 this year when it allows 72 points or more and 9-3 when holding opponents to fewer than 72.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Broncs have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Gaels. Iona has 43 assists on 72 field goals (59.7 percent) across its past three games while Rider has assists on 51 of 85 field goals (60 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Iona has made 7.9 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among MAAC teams.

