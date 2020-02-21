Richmond looks to extend streak vs SBU

Richmond (20-6, 10-3) vs. Saint Bonaventure (17-9, 9-4) Reilly Center, St. Bonaventure, New York; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Richmond (20-6, 10-3) vs. Saint Bonaventure (17-9, 9-4)

Reilly Center, St. Bonaventure, New York; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond looks for its sixth straight conference win against Saint Bonaventure. Richmond’s last A10 loss came against the VCU Rams 87-68 on Jan. 28. Saint Bonaventure lost 93-64 to Davidson last week.

SUPER SENIORS: Richmond’s Grant Golden, Blake Francis and Nick Sherod have collectively scored 51 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 49 percent of all Spiders scoring over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Kyle Lofton has had his hand in 43 percent of all Saint Bonaventure field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 20 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Bonnies have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Spiders. Saint Bonaventure has an assist on 50 of 83 field goals (60.2 percent) over its past three contests while Richmond has assists on 43 of 85 field goals (50.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Richmond is ranked second among A10 teams with an average of 74.7 points per game.

