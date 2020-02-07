Rice, Middle Tenn. meet in conference play

Rice (11-13, 3-8) vs. Middle Tennessee (6-18, 2-9) Murphy Athletic Center, Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: CUSA…

Rice (11-13, 3-8) vs. Middle Tennessee (6-18, 2-9)

Murphy Athletic Center, Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CUSA foes meet as Rice matches up against Middle Tennessee. Rice beat UAB by 14 on the road in its last outing. Middle Tennessee lost 75-70 loss at home to North Texas in its most recent game.

SAVVY SENIORS: Middle Tennessee’s C.J. Jones, Antonio Green and Donovan Sims have combined to account for 53 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 48 percent of all Blue Raiders points over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Blue Raiders have allowed just 75.5 points per game across 11 conference games, an improvement from the 81.5 per game they gave up in non-conference play.DOMINANT DREW: Drew Peterson has connected on 33.3 percent of the 96 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 20 over the last five games. He’s also made 78.9 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Rice is 0-8 when scoring fewer than 64 points and 11-5 when scoring at least 64.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Owls have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Blue Raiders. Middle Tennessee has an assist on 32 of 76 field goals (42.1 percent) across its past three outings while Rice has assists on 59 of 90 field goals (65.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Rice as a team has made 10.2 3-pointers per game this season, which is seventh-most among Division I teams. The Owls have averaged 12.6 3-pointers per game over their last five games.

