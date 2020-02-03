Rhode Island looks for home win vs UMass

UMass (9-13, 3-6) vs. Rhode Island (16-5, 8-1) Thomas M. Ryan Center, Kingston, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UMass (9-13, 3-6) vs. Rhode Island (16-5, 8-1)

Thomas M. Ryan Center, Kingston, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island looks for its sixth straight win over UMass at Thomas M. Ryan Center. The last victory for the Minutemen at Rhode Island was a 73-68 win on Feb. 9, 2014.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: UMass has benefited heavily from its freshmen. Tre Mitchell, Carl Pierre, Sean East II and Preston Santos have combined to account for 61 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 79 percent of all Minutemen points over the team’s last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Rams have given up only 64 points per game to A10 opponents thus far, an improvement from the 72.1 per game they gave up in non-conference play.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Fatts Russell has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Rhode Island field goals over the last three games. Russell has accounted for 19 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: UMass is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 61 points and 9-6 when scoring at least 61.

PERFECT WHEN: Rhode Island is a perfect 11-0 when the team makes at least 68 percent of its free throws. The Rams are 5-5 when they shoot below 68 percent from the line.

DID YOU KNOW: Rhode Island has attempted the second-most free throws among all A10 teams. The Rams have averaged 22.3 foul shots per game this season and 26.2 per game over their last five games.

