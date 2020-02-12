Radford looks to extend streak vs Presbyterian

Presbyterian (9-16, 6-6) vs. Radford (15-9, 10-2) Dedmon Center, Radford, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Radford looks for…

Presbyterian (9-16, 6-6) vs. Radford (15-9, 10-2)

Dedmon Center, Radford, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Radford looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Presbyterian. In its last seven wins against the Blue Hose, Radford has won by an average of 8 points. Presbyterian’s last win in the series came on March 3, 2016, a 65-64 victory.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Presbyterian’s Cory Hightower, Michael Isler and Zeb Graham have collectively scored 38 percent of the team’s points this season, including 40 percent of all Blue Hose scoring over the last five games.

DIALING IT UP A NOTCH: The Blue Hose have scored 67.3 points per game against conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 58.8 per game they managed against non-conference foes.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Carlik Jones has either made or assisted on 54 percent of all Radford field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 43 field goals and 32 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Radford is 0-5 when its offense scores 61 points or fewer. Presbyterian is a perfect 5-0 when it holds opponents to 62 or fewer points.

COLD SPELL: Presbyterian has lost its last four road games, scoring 66.5 points, while allowing 78 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Radford has committed a turnover on just 16.7 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best percentage among all Big South teams. The Highlanders have turned the ball over only 10.8 times per game this season.

