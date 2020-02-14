Quinnipiac looks to sweep Rider

Quinnipiac (11-11, 6-6) vs. Rider (14-9, 8-5) Alumni Gymnasium, Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Rider seeks…

Quinnipiac (11-11, 6-6) vs. Rider (14-9, 8-5)

Alumni Gymnasium, Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rider seeks revenge on Quinnipiac after dropping the first matchup in Hamden. The teams last played on Jan. 7, when the Bobcats outshot Rider from the field 48.1 percent to 39 percent and made eight more 3-pointers en route to the 80-61 victory.

.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Rich Kelly has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Quinnipiac field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 10 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 75: Quinnipiac is 0-5 when it allows at least 75 points and 11-6 when it holds opponents to less than 75.

PERFECT WHEN: The Broncs are 11-0 when holding opponents to 41.9 percent or worse from the field, and 3-9 when opponents shoot better than that. The Bobcats are 8-0 when they make 12 or more 3-pointers and 3-11 when the team hits fewer than 12 from long range.

DID YOU KNOW: Quinnipiac as a team has made 10.3 3-pointers per game this season, which is sixth-most among Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.