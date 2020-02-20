Quinnipiac looks to end streak vs Canisius

Canisius (9-16, 4-10) vs. Quinnipiac (11-13, 6-8) People’s United Center, Hamden, Connecticut; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Canisius looks…

Canisius (9-16, 4-10) vs. Quinnipiac (11-13, 6-8)

People’s United Center, Hamden, Connecticut; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius looks to extend Quinnipiac’s conference losing streak to six games. Quinnipiac’s last MAAC win came against the Canisius Golden Griffins 90-73 on Jan. 31. Canisius fell 85-71 at home to Monmouth on Friday.

STEPPING UP: Quinnipiac’s Rich Kelly has averaged 16.1 points and 4.6 assists while Kevin Marfo has put up 10.2 points and 13.3 rebounds. For the Golden Griffins, Malik Johnson has averaged 13.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and six assists while Majesty Brandon has put up 13.2 points and 4.1 rebounds.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Kelly has made or assisted on 41 percent of all Quinnipiac field goals over the last five games. Kelly has accounted for 20 field goals and 25 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 75: Quinnipiac is 0-7 this year when it allows 75 points or more and 11-6 when holding opponents to fewer than 75.

STREAK STATS: Canisius has lost its last four road games, scoring 61.8 points, while allowing 65.5 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Quinnipiac as a team has made 10 3-pointers per game this season, which is eighth-best among Division I teams.

