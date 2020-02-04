Providence faces tough test vs No. 21 Creighton

No. 21 Creighton (17-5, 6-3) vs. Providence (12-10, 5-4) Dunkin’ Donuts Center, Providence, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

No. 21 Creighton (17-5, 6-3) vs. Providence (12-10, 5-4)

Dunkin’ Donuts Center, Providence, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Creighton presents a tough challenge for Providence. Providence has won one of its five games against ranked opponents this season. Creighton has won its last four games against conference opponents.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Alpha Diallo has averaged 12.8 points and 7.9 rebounds to lead the way for the Friars. Complementing Diallo is David Duke, who is accounting for 12.6 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. The Bluejays have been led by Ty-Shon Alexander, who is averaging 16.5 points and 5.7 rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Marcus Zegarowski has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Creighton field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 13 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Providence is 0-5 this year when it scores 61 points or fewer and 12-5 when it scores at least 62.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bluejays have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Friars. Providence has an assist on 24 of 64 field goals (37.5 percent) across its past three outings while Creighton has assists on 50 of 77 field goals (64.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Providence is ranked first among Big East teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 34.1 percent. The Friars have averaged 13.9 offensive boards per game and 16 per game over their last five games.

