Providence faces tough test vs No. 10 Seton Hall

No. 10 Seton Hall (18-6, 10-2) vs. Providence (13-12, 6-6) Dunkin’ Donuts Center, Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST…

No. 10 Seton Hall (18-6, 10-2) vs. Providence (13-12, 6-6)

Dunkin’ Donuts Center, Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Seton Hall presents a tough challenge for Providence. Providence has won two of its six games against ranked opponents this season. Seton Hall came up short in an 87-82 game at home to Creighton in its last outing.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. Alpha Diallo, David Duke, Luwane Pipkins, Nate Watson and Maliek White have combined to account for 72 percent of Providence’s scoring this season. For Seton Hall, Myles Powell, Quincy McKnight and Romaro Gill have combined to account for 52 percent of the team’s total scoring.MIGHTY MYLES: Powell has connected on 31 percent of the 200 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 33 over his last three games. He’s also made 79.8 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Providence is 0-6 this year when it scores 61 points or fewer and 13-6 when it scores at least 62.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Friars are 11-0 when holding opponents to 40 percent or worse from the field, and 2-12 when opponents shoot better than that. The Pirates are 12-0 when they hold opponents to 66 points or fewer and 6-6 whenever opponents exceed 66 points.

DID YOU KNOW: Providence is ranked first among Big East teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 33.7 percent. The Friars have averaged 13.4 offensive boards per game.

