Presbyterian looks to extend streak vs Longwood

Longwood (13-17, 8-9) vs. Presbyterian (9-20, 6-10)

Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center, Clinton, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Longwood. In its last five wins against the Lancers, Presbyterian has won by an average of 8 points. Longwood’s last win in the series came on Jan. 4, 2017, a 79-76 victory.

FRESHMAN FOUR: Presbyterian has relied heavily on its freshmen this year. Cory Hightower, Ben Drake, Michael Isler and Zeb Graham have collectively accounted for 52 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 57 percent of all Blue Hose points over the last five games.MIGHTY MUNOZ: Juan Munoz has connected on 36.4 percent of the 129 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 13 over the last three games. He’s also made 79.5 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Presbyterian is 0-13 this year when it scores 64 points or fewer and 9-7 when it scores at least 65.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Presbyterian is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 62 points or fewer. The Blue Hose are 4-20 when opponents score more than 62 points.

DID YOU KNOW: Longwood as a team has made 9.1 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among Big South teams.

