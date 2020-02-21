Presbyterian looks to end streak vs UNC-Asheville

Presbyterian (9-19, 6-9) vs. UNC-Asheville (12-14, 6-9) Kimmel Arena, Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UNC-Asheville looks…

Presbyterian (9-19, 6-9) vs. UNC-Asheville (12-14, 6-9)

Kimmel Arena, Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC-Asheville looks to extend Presbyterian’s conference losing streak to five games. Presbyterian’s last Big South win came against the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs 65-61 on Feb. 6. UNC-Asheville lost 79-64 to Radford in its most recent game.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Presbyterian’s Cory Hightower, Michael Isler and Zeb Graham have collectively scored 38 percent of the team’s points this season, including 38 percent of all Blue Hose scoring over the last five games.CLUTCH CORY: Hightower has connected on 26.7 percent of the 86 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 19 over the last five games. He’s also converted 68.1 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Bulldogs are 0-8 when they score 70 points or fewer and 12-6 when they exceed 70 points. The Blue Hose are 0-12 when they fail to score more than 64 points and 9-7 on the season, otherwise.

TWO STREAKS: Presbyterian has dropped its last six road games, scoring 67.8 points and allowing 79.2 points during those contests. UNC-Asheville has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 78.7 points while giving up 72.3.

DID YOU KNOW: The UNC-Asheville defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 23.9 percent of all possessions, which is the 18th-highest rate in the country. Presbyterian has turned the ball over on 21.7 percent of its possessions (ranked 316th among Division I teams).

