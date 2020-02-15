Home » NCAA Basketball » Potter leads George Washington…

Potter leads George Washington past George Mason 73-67

The Associated Press

February 15, 2020, 7:39 PM

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Armel Potter had 20 points as George Washington topped George Mason 73-67 on Saturday.

Maceo Jack had 19 points for George Washington (11-14, 5-7 Atlantic 10 Conference). Jameer Nelson Jr. added 16 points. Jamison Battle had 13 points.

George Washington totaled 45 points in the second half, a season best for the team.

Xavier Johnson had 17 points for the Patriots (14-11, 3-9). AJ Wilson added 15 points and seven rebounds. Josh Oduro had 13 points and 11 rebounds.

The Colonials improve to 2-0 against the Patriots for the season. George Washington defeated George Mason 73-67 on Jan. 15. George Washington takes on Duquesne on the road on Wednesday. George Mason faces Richmond on the road on Wednesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

NBA News NCAA Basketball Other Sports News Sports Washington, DC Sports
george mason university george washington university

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up