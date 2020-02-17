Pitt looks to knock off No. 8 Fla St.

Pittsburgh (15-11, 6-9) vs. No. 8 Florida State (21-4, 11-3) Donald L. Tucker Center, Tallahassee, Florida; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST…

Pittsburgh (15-11, 6-9) vs. No. 8 Florida State (21-4, 11-3)

Donald L. Tucker Center, Tallahassee, Florida; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Florida State looks to give Pittsburgh its eighth straight loss against ranked opponents. Pittsburgh’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 11 Florida State Seminoles 75-62 on Jan. 14, 2019. Florida State is coming off an 80-77 home win over Syracuse in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The Panthers are led by Justin Champagnie and Xavier Johnson. Champagnie has averaged 12.5 points and 7.3 rebounds while Johnson has put up 11.8 points and 5.1 assists per game. The Seminoles have been led by Trent Forrest and Devin Vassell. Forrest has produced 11.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists while Vassell has averaged 12.9 points and 5.1 rebounds per outing.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Trey McGowens has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Pittsburgh field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has eight field goals and 19 assists in those games.

WINNING WHEN: Pittsburgh is a perfect 7-0 when the team records nine or more steals. The Panthers are 8-11 when they steal the ball fewer than nine times.

TWO STREAKS: Pittsburgh has dropped its last five road games, scoring 63 points and allowing 72.2 points during those contests. Florida State has won its last 13 home games, scoring an average of 82.5 points while giving up 66.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida State is ranked second among ACC teams with an average of 75.3 points per game. The Seminoles have averaged 81.3 points per game over their last three games.

