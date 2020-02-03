Pippen, Kent State host Ball State

Ball State (12-9, 5-3) vs. Kent State (16-6, 6-3) Memorial A & C Center, Kent, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Ball State (12-9, 5-3) vs. Kent State (16-6, 6-3)

Memorial A & C Center, Kent, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will be on display as Tahjai Teague and Ball State will go up against Danny Pippen and Kent State. The senior Teague has scored 22 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 19.2 over his last five games. Pippen, a junior, is averaging 16.6 points over the last five games.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Teague is averaging 15.4 points and nine rebounds to lead the way for the Cardinals. Ishmael El-Amin is also a big contributor, putting up 14 points per game. The Golden Flashes have been led by Pippen, who is averaging 14.3 points and seven rebounds.TERRIFIC TAHJAI: Teague has connected on 28.9 percent of the 45 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 9 over the last three games. He’s also converted 60.5 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 70: Ball State is 0-6 when it allows at least 70 points and 12-3 when it holds opponents to less than 70.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Golden Flashes have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Cardinals. Kent State has 29 assists on 76 field goals (38.2 percent) over its previous three outings while Ball State has assists on 25 of 67 field goals (37.3 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY STATE: Ball State has held opposing teams to 62 points per game, the lowest figure among all MAC teams.

